Mckinley Capital Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,787.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,531.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,580.18. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

