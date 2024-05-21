Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 81,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

