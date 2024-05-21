Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $774.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $494.13 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.