Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 696,227 shares of company stock valued at $87,112,388. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

