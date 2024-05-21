Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRSN
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MRSN stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.