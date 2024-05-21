Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Clearbridge Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121,386 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Meta Platforms worth $2,078,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.77. 3,942,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,582,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.95 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,637 shares of company stock valued at $499,004,990. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

