Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.14

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.57. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 11,212 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

