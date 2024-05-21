Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$27,450.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

Methanex stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.77. 27,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$50.57 and a 52-week high of C$74.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.1876155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

