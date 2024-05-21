Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $47,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,521.29. 136,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,632. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,311.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

