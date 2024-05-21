Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $225,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $97.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,403. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

