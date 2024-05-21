Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MU opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $131.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.