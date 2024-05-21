MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up to $24.23

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $25.08. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 35,062 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.