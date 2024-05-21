MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 3.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 229,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 413,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

