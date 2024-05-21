Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 138.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 363,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,813. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

