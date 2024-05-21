Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading 3% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.37. 384,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,760,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

