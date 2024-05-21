Mizuho Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $179.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of SRPT opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $152.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

