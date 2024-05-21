Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NYSE MOD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 1,241,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $109.53.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.