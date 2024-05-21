monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in monday.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $231.52. 274,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.70 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $239.22.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.