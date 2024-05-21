Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.87

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 38289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

