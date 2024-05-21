Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $414.60. The company had a trading volume of 165,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,867. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.20 and its 200 day moving average is $381.14.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

