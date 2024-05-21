Motco Cuts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Motco trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Flex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $30.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,451 shares of company stock worth $9,259,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

