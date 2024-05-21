MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MSCI by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $516.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

