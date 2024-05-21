M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. 507,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock valued at $19,706,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.