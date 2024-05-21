Nano (XNO) Market Cap Tops $170.17 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. Nano has a market capitalization of $170.17 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,380.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.51 or 0.00734810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00124089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00196896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00098880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

