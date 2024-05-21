Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.24. 146,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 185,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 39.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

