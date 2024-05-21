NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 12.9% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00011292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.67 billion and approximately $754.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,191,705,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,914,637 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,191,706,749 with 1,077,914,637 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

