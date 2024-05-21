Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

