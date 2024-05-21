Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 3,047 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,512,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,877,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,566. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

