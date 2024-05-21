Nemes Rush Group LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.92. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.72 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

