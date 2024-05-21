Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.60. 1,936,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,330. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

