Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.57. 502,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

