Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,000,602. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,089. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

