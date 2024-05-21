Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $781,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.08. 3,101,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

