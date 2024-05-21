Nemes Rush Group LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,780,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.67. 1,406,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.