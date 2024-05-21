Nemes Rush Group LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,466. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.66.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.