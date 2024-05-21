Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 15,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.05. 2,242,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $534.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.44 and a 200-day moving average of $492.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

