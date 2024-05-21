Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,418. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

