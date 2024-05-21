Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 770,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average is $125.78. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.