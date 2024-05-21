NeurAxis (NRXS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeurAxis to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeurAxis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 240 757 2009 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.82%. Given NeurAxis’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% NeurAxis Competitors -152.82% -47.32% -5.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NeurAxis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$14.63 million -0.65 NeurAxis Competitors $968.37 million $84.64 million -8.31

NeurAxis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeurAxis peers beat NeurAxis on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

