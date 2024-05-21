New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.87. 2,090,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,842. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

