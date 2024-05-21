New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 2.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 3,421,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,854,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.