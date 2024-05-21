Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,894,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,788,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Newmont by 37.1% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 51.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 649,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

