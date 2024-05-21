NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Upgraded by Haywood Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

