Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 582,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,599,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $987.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nextdoor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 787,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 744,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

