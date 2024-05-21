Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.78. Nexus Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.22).

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.