Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.78. Nexus Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.22).

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

