Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.57. Nikola shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 56,116,462 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 45.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

