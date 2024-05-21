Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Down to $268.41

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $268.41, but opened at $246.16. Nordson shares last traded at $248.63, with a volume of 96,754 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.