Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (NFPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Northfield Precision Instrument Stock Performance
Northfield Precision Instrument stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Northfield Precision Instrument has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $18.00.
Northfield Precision Instrument Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northfield Precision Instrument
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Precision Instrument Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Precision Instrument and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.