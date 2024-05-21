Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (NFPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Northfield Precision Instrument Stock Performance

Northfield Precision Instrument stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Northfield Precision Instrument has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

Northfield Precision Instrument Company Profile

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. manufactures and sells precision collet, diaphragm, air chucks, and related accessories worldwide. The company offers standard and custom collet chucks; ultra-precision and customized diaphragm chucks; specialty applications chucks; customized sliding air chucks; and standard jaw blanks.

