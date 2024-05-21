Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (NFPC) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 31st

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Northfield Precision Instrument Price Performance
Shares of OTC NFPC remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Northfield Precision Instrument has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.
Northfield Precision Instrument Company Profile
