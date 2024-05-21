Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.96.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$30.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

